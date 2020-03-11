NDSU Bans All University-Funded And Sponsored International Travel

College officials say it is based on national and state guidance

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State University is canceling all University-funded and sponsored international travel leaving the United States.

That is effective immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

College officials say it is based on national and state guidance and follows action taken by a number of other schools across the country.

NDSU is reviewing refund options.

The travel ban will be in place until at least March 31.

Officials say they will continuously monitor the situation to determine if the date needs to be modified.