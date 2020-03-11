University of Minnesota Suspends In-Person Instruction Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Students to stay home and continue with classes online.

MINNEAPOLIS–The University of Minnesota is suspending in-person instruction at its five campuses due to concerns over COVID-19.

In an email to students, officials said the university is moving to online instruction through at least April 1.

Students on the Morris and Crookston campuses will have in-person classes through Friday, March 13.

Spring Break will be extended on the Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses until Wednesday, March 18. Students will continue classes online on March 18.

Instructors will contact students for classes that cannot be taught online.

At this time, residence halls, dining services and other student services will continue to be open, but the University encourages students to stay home and continue with classes online.

All employees of the University are expected to report for work unless informed otherwise by supervisors and human resource leads.

Anyone with questions can email healthresponse@umn.edu and visit the Safe Campus website for the most-up-date information.