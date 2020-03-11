Volunteers From Minot Join In On Efforts To Fill Sandbags in Fargo

Hundreds of volunteers are needed each day.

FARGO, N.D.- The mayor of Minot and thirty five volunteers from the Minot area loaded up a bus at 7 this morning and travelled almost 4 hours to Fargo to help in any way they could.

The mayor says they came to not only help fill sandbags, but also show unity between the two communities.

He says that after the 2011 flood that affected his home and many others, they would rather help prevent a possible disaster rather than have to worry about the consequences.

“This is what defines you as a community. How willing you are to come out, even if it’s for an hour, to put sand in sandbags and help out in case the disaster does come around,” Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma says.

