Volunteers Make Another 72,500 Sandbags On Day 2

The goal is to make 400,000 sandbags

FARGO, N.D. –Out-of-town guests and 550 volunteers produced 72,500 sandbags at Sandbag Central.

The day two numbers were quite a bit higher than day one’s 45,000 bags.

They will be used for flood protection in Fargo and Cass County.

The city is giving special thanks to The City of Minot for sending Shaun Sipma – Minot Mayor, Alderman Shannon Straight and many other volunteers from the Magic City.

You can volunteer here.