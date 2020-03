Horticultural Day Event in Perham Cancelled

Set for Saturday, March 14 at Prairie Wind Middle School

PERHAM, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners has cancelled the East Otter Tail County Horticultural Day set for Saturday, March 14th.

It was set to take place at Prairie Wind Middle School in Perham from 8 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the event says the cancellation is over coronavirus concerns.