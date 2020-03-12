MSUM Temporarily Suspends Classes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Minnesota State University Moorhead along with 36 other Minnesota State colleges are suspending classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to students, Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra said that the 32 Minnesota State colleges and universities currently on Spring Break will suspect classes March 16-22 and resume on March 23.

The five remaining Minnesota State colleges that have Spring Break March 16-20 will suspend classes March 23-29 and resume on March 30.

The Universities will use the extra week to find alternative ways for students to safely continue classes.

All campus residence halls and dining facilities will remain open and staffed, including student employment until further notice.

All events with more than 100 attendees have been canceled until May 1.

In addition to classes being temporarily suspended, all out-of-state business travel for students, faculty and staff is suspended effective March 16.