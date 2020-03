ND Class A Girls Quarterfinals: Shanley and Mandan Advance

Shanley defeated Bismarck Legacy while Mandan beat Grand Forks Red River on Thursday afternoon

FARGO, ND – In the North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals, Shanley took down Bismarck Legacy 50-43. Following that, Mandan topped Grand Forks Red River 46-45. The two will meet in tomorrow’s semifinal match up.