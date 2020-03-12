North Dakota confirms first case of Coronavirus, Man In Ward County

The person who tested positive traveled out of state where he had contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus

NORTH DAKOTA – The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed the first presumptive case of novel Coronavirus in a Ward County man in his 60s.

“We encourage citizens to be prepared and not panic – to base their actions on facts, not fear,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “North Dakotans should take this virus seriously, stay informed and follow recommendations for reducing the spread of COVID-19, including washing hands frequently and staying at home when they are sick. We continue to work closely with our hospitals, nursing homes, schools, the business community and other stakeholders to ensure that every appropriate measure is being taken to protect vulnerable populations and all citizens.”

Before getting sick, the person who tested positive traveled out of state where he had contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus. He has not been hospitalized and is self-quarantining at home.

As the Department of Health waits for confirmation testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, team members are working to identify people who may have come into contact with the man in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

27 North Dakotans have been tested for Coronavirus. 12 tests came back negative,and results for 14 tests are pending.

“As our team of experts work aggressively and around the clock to protect the health of North Dakotans, we’re coordinating and in regular communication with other entities such as health care providers, schools, universities, child care providers, businesses, churches and others,” North Dakota State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said. “The NDDoH has planned, is prepared and our goal is to make sure North Dakotans are as prepared as possible. Everyone has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Burgum and Department of Health officials will hold a press conference on the Coronavirus at 9:00 Thursday morning. KVRR will stream it live on KVRR.com and the KVRR Facebook page.