Altru Health System Implementing New Visitor Restrictions

Patients are asked to call 701-780-6358 prior to visiting an Altru location.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Altru Health System is implementing new visitor restrictions in an attempt to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19.

Hospital patients will only be allowed two visitors at a time, while Altru’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will only allow parents to visit.

Anyone under the age of 18 and anyone with an active cold, cough, fever or other illness will be restricted from visiting the hospital.

Families are encouraged to be mindful when visiting outpatient facilities by limiting the number of visitors and the time spent with patients.

Altru has created a COVID-19 Screening Hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day. Patients are asked to call 701-780-6358 prior to visiting an Altru location if they are experiencing symptoms similar to those associated with coronavirus.