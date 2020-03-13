El Zagal Shrine Circus Postpones Fargodome Events Until May

FARGO, N.D.–The El Zagal Shrine Circus has postponed events at the Fargodome on March 27-29 due to the increased potential exposure to coronavirus.

The events have been rescheduled for May 1-3. Tickets purchased for March 27 will be good for May 1, March 28 good for May 2 and March 29 good for May 3.

No action is required for people wanting to keep their tickets and seat locations.

El Zagal Shrine Circus says they will continue to monitor the situation to limit exposure risk to the public.