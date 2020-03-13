Minnesota DFL Shifting to Virtual Conventions and Campaign Events

The Minnesota DFL Headquarters will be closed to the public.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has postponed all conventions between March 14 and May 1 in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning in April, the Minnesota DFL will attempt to hold virtual conventions.

All campaign events, including direct voter contact, is shifting online.

Chairman of the Minnesota DFL, Ken Martin, said, “This was not an easy decision to make, however we are currently in the middle of one of the worst public health crises in the past century and the Minnesota DFL is committed to doing our part to keep our party members, candidates, elected officials, and the public at large safe during this difficult time.”

The Minnesota DFL Headquarters will be closed to the public.