MSHSL Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments Canceled

MINNESOTA–The Minnesota State High School League has canceled the girls and boys basketball tournaments amid coronavirus concerns.

The Class A and Class AA semi-finals were scheduled for Friday with the championship games scheduled for Saturday.

The boys basketball tournament was scheduled for March 18-21.

The MSHSL made the announcement at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

