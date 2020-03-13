Play Of The Week Nominees: March 13th

Sheyenne and Grand Forks Red River are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees are similar in style. The first one came from last Saturday’s Class A Boys Title Game between Sheyenne and Fargo Davies. Ty Satter had the nice steal and then dished a spot-on pass to Cole Hage, who had a smooth layup to go along with it. Does it match up against what we witnessed in the Class A Girls playoffs. Claire Leach did it all for Grand Forks Red River in their contest against Fargo Davies. Just as Hove did, Leach had a steal on one end and the layup on the other.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website of twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at both 6 and 9.