Community Comes Together for Tanya Anderson Benefit

The Hawley woman is battling cancer and Acute Liver Failure

FARGO, N.D. — People from across the metro came together at the El Zagal Shrine in Fargo in honor of a Hawley woman battling cancer.

Tanya Anderson, wife of 101.9 JACK FM radio personality “Scotch” Anderson, was diagnosed in July.

She then had a rare side effect to the chemotherapy that has put her in Acute Liver Failure.

To help with their medical bills, a silent auction, bake sale and hotdish feed were set up at the benefit.

“I’m kind of speechless. It’s awesome. We knew bills were piling up and they will continue to pile up, and so yeah, this is really – a relief – yeah, really good,” says Tanya.

If you couldn’t make it to the benefit, you can donate at any Bell Bank to the Tanya Anderson Benefit account.