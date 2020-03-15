Grand Forks Apartment Fire Causes Over $10,000 In Damage

One person who was not connected to the unit on fire was taken to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– Fire causes over $10,000 in damage to an apartment in Grand Forks.

Crews were called around 11:30 Saturday night to 815 39th Street North unit 307.

They arrived to find fire coming from a third floor window of the apartment building.

Everyone got out while crews knocked down the blaze.

Damage was contained to the single unit with some water damage to two units below.

One person who was not connected to the unit on fire was taken to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The majority of the renters have been allowed to return.