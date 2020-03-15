Sanford Health Hosts Facebook Live Q & A For Coronavirus

Sanford Says This Is Not The Last Time They Be Hosting A Q And A Forum With The Public.

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health hosted a live Q and A segment to take questions from concerned community members through Facebook.

People on Facebook sent in questions to Sanford’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alison Suttle in a live 30 minute live stream.

Questions ranged from how to prevent spreading the illness, what are the signs to look for and how the medical field is handling the outbreak.

The point of the meeting is help spread awareness and stop the spread of disinformation about COVID-19.

“We all need to be respectful of the virus and what we know about it and what it can do. We need to look out for each other because we are a population that has never been exposed to this virus before and so we need to protect the spread of the virus not for ourselves but for those around us,” Suttle said.