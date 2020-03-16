Big Draft: Meet Ben

Ben Has 6 Season Of Experience As A Big

The draft is coming up. No, not the NFL draft. The Big Draft with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Ben!

He’s a veteran of six seasons.

His top stat is 17 touchdown passes with a little. That’s quite a connection.

The NFL is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Big Draft.

It only takes four hours a month to help a kid reach their full potential.

Four hours!

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to bbbsfargo.org.