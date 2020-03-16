Fargo Marathon Postponed Until August

The race was originally scheduled for May 9.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Marathon has been postponed until Saturday, August 29.

The race was originally scheduled for May 9, but due to concerns surrounding large crowds, the organizers made the decision to postpone it.

The Executive Director of the Fargo Marathon, Mark Knutson, said, “We have to do our part, and after the announcement from the CDC last night of not having crowds of more than 50 people, we don’t have a choice.”

Marathon organizers say they are still working on ways to provide refunds for the race.