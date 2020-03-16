Grand Forks Red River’s Leach Wins High School Play of the Week

Leach's Steal and Bucket Against Davies takes home the Play of the Week win

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Grand Forks Red River’s Claire Leach.

Leach forced the steal and finished on the other end with the bucket in the Class A Girls State Tournament against Davies.

Congrats to Leach and the RoughRiders for taking home the win for the final time in the foreseeable future due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the NDHSAA/MSHSL cancelling or suspending sporting events during this time.