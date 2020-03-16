Man Arrested after Stealing Vehicle and Fleeing Police

FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested following a foot chase with police Monday morning.

Fargo Police officers made note of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue North and Barrett Street North at approximately 1:55 a.m..

The officers attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, but he quickly parked and fled on foot.

After checking the license plate, officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen a few days prior in Dilworth.

Officers were able to follow the driver due to the fresh snow on the ground. Thirty-year-old Ralph Thomas Leabo was arrested at the corner of 10th Street and 10th Avenue South for possessing a stolen vehicle.