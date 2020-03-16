Xcel Energy Suspends Service Disconnections During Coronavirus Outbreak

The company is continuing to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS–Xcel Energy has announced it will not disconnect residential customers’ electric or natural gas reserve in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says it wants to ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe.

Xcel Energy also says it will work with customers having a difficult time paying their electric or gas bill by arranging payment plans.

Executive Vice President, Brett Carter, said, “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”

The company is continuing to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and is in contact with local, state and federal agencies in order to continue keeping customers and employees safe.