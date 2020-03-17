Diocese of Fargo cancels mass, makes changes to funerals, weddings & baptisms

FARGO, N.D. – The Catholic Diocese of Fargo has canceled public mass, sacraments and parish events during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We have the responsibility to protect the well-being of our brothers and sisters, and I judge these measures to be prudent and necessary,” Bishop John Folda said.

Folda made the announcement on the diocese’s website.

Funerals, weddings and baptisms will only be held with 10 or fewer people

Confession can be given in person while practicing social distancing.