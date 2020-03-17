Fargo School Board discusses virtual learning, serving meals at emergency meeting

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo School Board holds an emergency meeting to discuss Coronavirus planning.

The district is drafting a plan on distance learning if schools are closed due to the outbreak.

Middle and high schoolers would use the technology the school has already provided them for virtual learning. Elementary schoolers may have work sent home. Teachers would also have virtual office hours for online chats or video conferencing.

Gov. Doug Burgum would have to approve the plan.

The district says the earliest distance learning would happen is April 2nd since it has nine days saved up for school closures in its academic year.

“We as a district are built on long term planning and strategic planning, but the information changes so quickly. Some of the decisions we make we can’t even hold true for the next day because we’re being told the exact opposite the very next day by a credible source,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Ghandi said.

Teachers will be paid for the days school is closed from the Coronavirus.

Students can pick up cold breakfast and lunches Wednesday through Friday. Ed Clapp, Jefferson and Madison Elementaries will serve meals from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. North and South High Schools will have them from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. Students have to be present to be given a meal.