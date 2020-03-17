McDonald’s Closing Seating Areas, Switching to Take Out Only

It is not certain how long the restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers.

McDonald’s has announced it is closing all seating areas, play areas, self-serve beverage bars and kiosks effective immediately.

The fast food restaurant will continue drive-thru, take out and delivery services.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, “The health and safety of our community is our top priority. We also recognize our role in helping to feed families across America.”

