First Case of Community Spread COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first case of community spread COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday.

Community spread refers to the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

The confirmed case is a woman in her 30’s from Morton County who had no history of travel and no known contact with any person confirmed to have COVID-19.

The NDDoH is working to identify other people who may have come in close contact with the woman while she was symptomatic. These individuals will be contacted directly by the NDDoH and monitored by public health for symptoms.

Gov. Doug Burgum said, “This is the first confirmed case of community transmission in North Dakota and it reinforces the importance for all North Dakotans to practice social distancing and stay home when you’re sick, even if it’s minor.

The NDDoH will join Burgum to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the new case and steps North Dakotans can take.

The new confirmed case brings the total positive cases in North Dakota to six.