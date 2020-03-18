LIVE: NDDoH Joins Gov. Burgum to Discuss COVID-19 Updates

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is joining Governor Doug Burgum to discuss updated COVID-19 numbers in North Dakota the importance of social distancing.

The press conference will begin at approximately 4 p.m.

Burgum will be joined by State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer Joan Connell, MD, North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division Director Pam Sagness, North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and other health officials.