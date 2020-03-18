Metro Leaders and Health Experts Provide COVID-19 Updates

FARGO, N.D.–Metro leaders and healthcare partners are hosting a public briefing to provide updates on plans to protect community residents and assist healthcare providers.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis, Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd and Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson will lead the meeting.

Public health experts from Fargo Cass Public Health and the North Dakota Department of Health will also be providing updates on the status of COVID-19. Leaders from Sanford Health and Essentia Health will inform the public on their preparations for keeping patients and visitors safe.

In coordination with the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, the public will not be allowed into the Fargo City Commission Chambers during the briefing.

KVRR will stream the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.