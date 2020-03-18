Minnesota Department of Public Safety Cancels All Road Tests in March

Knowledge testing and driver's license applications are still available.

ST. PAUL–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has canceled all driver’s tests scheduled from March 18 to March 27 over coronavirus concerns.

This includes Class D, commercial driver’s license and motorcycle road tests.

Anyone with appointments during this time will receive a cancellation notice by email or text. Knowledge testing and driver’s license applications are still available.

The MDPS says it is impossible for text examiners to maintain the recommended six feet of distance while in a car for 20 to 45 minutes.

The MDPS will call, email or text those affected to offer the first available day and time to retake the road test. Minnesotans can continue to schedule test appointments for later dates here.

Certain Driver and Vehicle Services office locations have limited hours or have closed entirely. Minnesotans can find a list of closures and open offices here.