MSUM Cancels Graduation Ceremony, Decision Pending from NDSU

MOORHEAD, MN — Minnesota State University -Moorhead informed students that the spring graduation ceremony has been cancelled.

The decision affects all schools in the Minnesota State System.

The statement from the University said in part:

Yesterday, the Minnesota State Chancellor made the difficult decision to cancel spring

commencement ceremonies across the system. We don’t take these decisions lightly. As the

capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of our favorite days of the

year. Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control made it clear that large gatherings

won’t be recommended for the foreseeable future. Making the decision now gives families time to

cancel the plans they may have made to travel to campus. While we don’t know, yet, how we will

celebrate commencement, know that we’ll be discussing options once the semester resumes.

NDSU President Dean Bresciani released a statement to students also, among the items concerning graduation he said, “We are holding off on that decision as long as possible. That said, we also appreciate that many students and their families need to make scheduling, travel and lodging arrangements. We anticipate making a decision regarding graduation sometime in the next week or two.”

We are tracking the other colleges and education related matters connected to the coronavirus pandemic.