MSUM Cancels Graduation Ceremony, Decision Pending from NDSU
MOORHEAD, MN — Minnesota State University -Moorhead informed students that the spring graduation ceremony has been cancelled.
The decision affects all schools in the Minnesota State System.
The statement from the University said in part:
Yesterday, the Minnesota State Chancellor made the difficult decision to cancel spring
commencement ceremonies across the system. We don’t take these decisions lightly. As the
capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of our favorite days of the
year. Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control made it clear that large gatherings
won’t be recommended for the foreseeable future. Making the decision now gives families time to
cancel the plans they may have made to travel to campus. While we don’t know, yet, how we will
celebrate commencement, know that we’ll be discussing options once the semester resumes.
NDSU President Dean Bresciani released a statement to students also, among the items concerning graduation he said, “We are holding off on that decision as long as possible. That said, we also appreciate that many students and their families need to make scheduling, travel and lodging arrangements. We anticipate making a decision regarding graduation sometime in the next week or two.”
We are tracking the other colleges and education related matters connected to the coronavirus pandemic.