NDSU Professor Offers Advice For Those Dealing With Social Distancing

He Says People Are Especially In Need Of Social Connection When They Feel Uncertain Or Anxious.

FARGO, N.D. — An NDSU professor is offering advice for those suffering from loneliness due to social distancing.

Professor of Psychology Clay Routledge says some of the tips he suggests include taking advantage of tech, using nostalgia, exercising, and serving others.

He says it can be a stressful time for families that are having their lives changed due to the outbreak.

He says people are especially in need of social connection when they feel uncertain or anxious.

I hope after the initial panic that people start to take a deep breath and realize things are going to be okay our life might change in certainty meaningful ways in the near future.

