West Acres temporarily closing Thursday night

FARGO, N.D. – West Acres Mall has decided to close its doors at 6:00 Thursday night until March 31st for the health and safety of customers and employees.

“We respect the recommendations from North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum, to close community gathering spaces. It is our responsibility to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by closing our doors temporarily. We feel it is the best decision for our community, our tenants, and our team members.” the mall says in a statement on its website and social media.

Until Wednesday, West Acres allowed stores the option to set their own hours or close.

