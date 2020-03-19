Barnesville DQ Closes After Two Employees Report Being Near COVID-19 Patient

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Barnesville Dairy Queen has put out a notice that two employees there were near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees have not tested positive and do not have any symptoms.

They are at home and under self-quarantine.

As a precaution the Dairy Queen has suspended its operations and closed for the time being.

Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday the first coronavirus case in Clay County in a man age 18-24 who recently traveled internationally.

Barnesville Mayor Jason Rick says he hasn’t been notified if the positive Clay County case is in his town.