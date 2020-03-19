HOM Furniture Closing Retail Locations until April

The decision came after the CEO decided it was the responsible thing to do to set the tone that the Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously.

FARGO, N.D. – HOM Furniture is temporarily closing all of their locations across all five states they operate in today.

The retail locations include HOM Furniture’s sister stores Gabberts and DOCK86.

Customers can still make purchases online.

“We’re not only asking our employees to go home, stay home, and be safe, but we are also hoping that our customers will do the same and follow the same thought,” said Rod Johansen, the CEO of HOM Furniture, “It’s a very expensive endeavor, but we are just trying to be on the cautious side of this situation.”

Deliveries and installations will still be honored, but the store is asking customers to inform them if anyone in the home is feeling ill so they can make new delivery arrangements to protect their workers.

Retail locations will plan to re-open on April 1st.