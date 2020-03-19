LIVE: City of Grand Forks COVID-19 News Conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Mayor Michael R. Brown is holding a “virtual” news conference on Thursday to provide updates on the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Brown will be joined by City Administrator Todd Feland, Grand Forks Public Health Director Debbie Swanson and Altru Health System’s Medical Director of Primary Care Dr. Josh Deere.

The public is being asked to continue taking precautionary measures including social distancing, personal hygiene and close monitoring of health symptoms.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has questions about screening for COVID-19 should call the Altru hotline at 701-780-5863.