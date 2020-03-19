MSUM student self-reports Coronavirus case to university

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst reveals in a letter a student self-reported their case of Coronavirus to the Dean of Students Office.

“We are thankful to this individual for taking responsibility for reporting their condition,” Blackhurst said.

Blackhurst reminds students if they feel sick, seek medical attention and follow social distancing.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a man age 18-24 from Clay County was diagnosed with Coronavirus on Thursday that recently traveled internationally. It has not been confirmed if the Clay County case is an MSUM student.

Read the entire letter below.

MSUM Students,

A Minnesota State University Moorhead student has self-reported a case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to our Dean of Students Office. The student has not returned to campus since spring break and is in self-quarantine. First and foremost, my thoughts are with this student and I know all of us send our wishes for a speedy recovery.

I understand that this creates a new sense of unease for our Dragon family. This is our first notification of a COVID-19 case, and we are thankful to this individual for taking responsibility for reporting their condition. As access to diagnostics increases (both through clinical diagnosis and laboratory confirmation), so will the number of positive cases—both in the wider community and here at MSU Moorhead. If you feel ill, please take care of yourself: Seek medical attention and follow social distancing recommendations. In addition, I encourage you to report any COVID-19 health updates to our Dean of Students Office by leaving your name and Dragon ID by phone at 218-477-2391.

The safety, security, and health of our faculty, staff, and students is our top priority. As you know, we can all further protect ourselves and others by:

Washing your hands often with soap and water; covering your cough and sneeze; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Practicing self-care by eating a healthy diet and taking time to rest

Frequently cleaning all commonly touched surfaces

Avoiding large gatherings

Staying home if you are sick

If you feel you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommends:

Patient should stay at home until after:

3 days (72 hours) from when fever has subsided without the use of fever reducing-medication and an improvement in symptoms like cough or shortness of breath, AND

7 days have passed from onset of symptoms

Use the CDC website on how to Care For Yourself at Home with COVID-19. Household or college contacts do not need to quarantine themselves, but they should:

Monitor health and limit interactions with the public as much as possible for 14 days and adhere to social distancing

Use the CDC website for How to Minimize Spread.

This is a challenging time and I know many of you may be feeling stress or anxiety. You can seek support services on our campus by contacting:

Dean of Students Office located in Flora Frick 153 or by phone at 218-477-2391.

Counseling Services by their Student Intake Form or by phone at 218-477-2211.

In addition, United Healthcare is offering a free emotional support help line for all students through Optum, one of their subsidiary companies. Their 24/7 toll-free helpline number, 866-342-6892, is free of charge and open to any student.

Take care of each other, Dragons.

Anne Blackhurst

President

Minnesota State University Moorhead