Scheels Arena and Fargodome Close Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

FARGO, N.D.–The Scheels Arena and Fargodome are temporarily closing their doors based on recommendations by the federal government and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

The Fargodome officially closed on Wednesday after Mayor Mahoney and the City of Fargo Administration decided to close all non-essential/non-emergency physical office to the public.

In-person refunds will be given when the fargodome box office reopens. Customers can also mail tickets to the Fargodome Box Office to receive a refund in the mail. Anyone who purchased tickets online can call 855-694-6367 for refunds.

Information about canceled or postponed events can be found here.

The Scheels Arena is scheduled to close at the end of the day on Friday until further notice.

Currently, all events have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled. The box office is closed to walk-ups, but fans can email tickets@scheelsarena.com or call 701-364-3672 to inquire about refunds.

For more information, updates on events and re-opening information click here.