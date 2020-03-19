UND Hockey’s Smith Signs With NHL’s Nashville Predators

11 goals this season (career-high)

NASHVILLE, Tenn .— (UND Athletics) Senior alternate captain Cole Smith has signed an NHL free agent deal with the Nashville Predators, announced Thursday.

A Brainerd, Minn., native, Smith scored a career-high 11 goals this season to give him 24 for his career. He was a positive plus/minus rating in each of the past three seasons and is a finalist for the NCHC’s Defensive Forward of the Year.

He had a pair of two-goal games this year (both wins), scoring twice in the 8-1 rout of Canisius Oct. 12 and netting another pair Nov. 16 at Denver in a 4-1 victory.

Smith played in 137 games in his collegiate career, amassing 51 points (24-27—51) and a +21 rating.