Church Food Bank Helps Families In Need From Coronavirus

The Church Is Always Looking For More Volunteers

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Faith United Methodist Church Food Bank is working full time to accommodate for the increase of people needing food because of the coronavirus.

Drivers lined up in the parking lot to have the food put into their vehicles to limit any potential spread of the virus.

Workers inside the building loaded up boxes filled with various foods for families in need.

Organizers say a job this big couldn’t have been done without the quick and hard work of volunteers chipping in.

“Offer the pantry to people who need food even in the midst of the fears of the coronavirus. We figure that these are people in different ways they are vulnerable for their need for food and lack of access to food,”Faith United Methodist Church Pastor Ray Baker said.

LINK TO VOLUNTEER