Shoppers Step Up For Local Business Online Sales During Coronavirus Crisis

Boots & Heels Owner Shares Ways She's Trying To Keep Business Going While Doors Are Closed

Local businesses that can’t stay open during the coronavirus pandemic are facing an uncertain future this morning. But the generosity of the community is giving them hope.

Boots & Heels boutiques in Downtown Fargo and Devils Lake had to close their doors this week as COVID-19 spread.

Owner Amber Sander is relying on online gift card sales to help make ends meet while her shops are closed.

She’s offering $25 gift cards for $20 and $100 gift cards for $75, along with free shipping for online orders.

But she says shoppers have stepped up while staying at home.

She’s sold about $2,600 worth of gift cards during a stressful week for small business owners.

She says, “It has been an absolute nightmare as a small business owner. Not only do we have to worry that we’re going to keep our families safe and healthy. We also have to worry about paying bills.”

Sander says this about the response from shoppers: “It is amazing. Without them I would be screwed.”

