Digi-Key Electronics Addresses Its Role During Coronavirus Outbreak

MINNESOTA — One of the region’s biggest employers, Digi-Key Electronics, says it has no plans to close its doors due to the important role it plays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the company’s products are in high demand by those on the front lines of diagnosing and treating COVID-19.

The company says although they’re not closing, they are taking the necessary steps to keep their employees safe.

Digi-Key says all of its workers are practicing social distancing and some are working from home.

They say none of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re working with a company right now in our main university in Minneapolis whoa re coming up to us and saying we’re trying to get some emergency respirators out, but we need some control functions, can you help us with motor controllers, can you help us with some cable assemblies. We’ve stopped everything in our value and added area to make sure that we can get those samples and devices and prototypes,” says Digi-Key president and COO Dave Doherty.

Digi-Key also formed a task force that is meeting daily to make any changes needed to protect its employees.