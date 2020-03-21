New North Dakota executive order makes COVID-19 testing more accessible

The executive order gives licensed pharmacists the ability to administer coronavirus tests

BISMARCK, N.D. — More and more people are getting tested for the coronavirus everyday in North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum says the state has tested 15 of every 10,000 people, making the per-capita basis one of the best in the country.

In total, 1,400 people have been administered a test for the virus in the state and with a new executive order, Governor Burgum hopes that number will continue to increase.

“We’re expanding the list of those allowed to administer COVID-19 tests to include licensed pharmacists in our state,” says Burgum. “That would be another location you could potentially get tested. It increases our overall testing, which improves our data and helps us make good decisions.”

The executive order also allows licensed pharmacists to complete emergency refills on prescriptions for 30 day supplies instead of the normal 72 hours they were previously allowed.