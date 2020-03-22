West Fargo Church Switches To Online Prayer Due To Coronavirus

The Staff Says They Are Working To Create An Interactive Live Prayer Service Where People Can Ask Questions To The Pastor.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — What’s normally a bustling Sunday afternoon at Prairie Heights Community Church in West Fargo is now silent hallways and an empty auditorium.

The church has suspended its live service because of safety concerns from the coronavirus that is continuing to spread across the country.

So the congregation decided if people couldn’t come to church they were going to bring the church to their homes.

“Church isn’t about a building; church is about people and so regardless where we are meeting we have a chance each and every week to help people connect through great music and a message,”Lead Pastor Beth Nelsen said.

Nelson says the staff spends all week editing and putting together the full service in front of an empty audience.

“Our service is the same people would experience on a Sunday just formatting wise looks a little different each week.”

Lead Teaching Pastor Mike Hull says the church helps bring comfort and hope for those at home worried about the coronavirus.

“God is always with us; the hope that we have he is the one that is not shaken and he is not thrown off by what is happening right now and that gives me hope,” Lead Teaching Pastor Mike Hull said.

The staff spends time on social media answering questions people have about God and other things going on in their lives.

They say they are now exploring more avenues on how they can better reach the people in the community and help in any way they can.

“We believe God has called us to work and give our best in every circumstance and every situation and so this is an opportunity for us to do that and do that really well and we are trying and learning all the time,” Hull said.