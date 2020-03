Ada-Borup’s Gwin Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Gwin's Reverse Lay-In Advances to Elite Eight

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the first two nominees for the Play of the Year Sweet bracket.

After the first week of voting, Ada Borup’s Preston Gwin and his reverse lay-up against DGF from February advance on to the elite eight after taking home 74 percent of the vote.

Congrats to Gwin and the Cougars for moving on.