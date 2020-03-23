Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army Serving Take-Out Meals Only

Individuals will continue to receive breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and on Sundays

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army is serving take-out only meals and will no longer serve meals in the service center in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their goal is to avoid group gatherings while still supporting those most in need.

Individuals will continue to receive breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and on Sundays. The Salvation Army is keeping with their regular schedule of 8 a.m.-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. during the week and 5 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The meals will be bagged for pick-up only and there will be no contact with the public and the Salvation Army’s social services.

Commander of the Salvation Army Northern Division, Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson said, “Our mission of providing help to those needing assistance has not changed, even in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. These services are vital to people and families whose lives and livelihoods could be compromised during the difficult weeks ahead.”

