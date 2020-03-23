Gov. Walz suspends evictions, adjusts state tax filing deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is in self-quarantine since his bodyguard has tested positive for Covid-19.

Walz has issued executive orders suspending evictions, providing relief to small businesses and collecting inventory for personal protective equipment. He says it would be unfair for people to be kicked out of their homes while many can’t work during the Coronavirus update.

Walz revised his 2020 budget to allocate $356 million for Covid-19 response. He has also extended the state tax filing deadline to July 15th which is the same date for federal returns.

“Over the course of this, between 40 and 80 percent of Minnesotans will have become infected with Covid-19. The vast majority will recover without hospitalization,” Walz explained.

Walz says he’s reluctant to announce a shelter in place order as Wisconsin did. He says he’s looking through data to see if closing businesses and schools are preventing the virus from spreading. If those measures don’t lead to more cases, Walz says he will not have to make a shelter in place order.