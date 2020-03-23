Governor Walz to Self-Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19

He will be in quarantine from March 23 until April 6.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Governor Tim Waz announced he is self-quarantining himself for 14 days after one of his security detail’s tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday night.

Walz was in close proximity to the individual last week.

Walz said, “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”

Walz will continue to oversee the State of Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from his residence. He says the Walz-Flanagan Administration is prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of which location the Governor is working from.