No delay in Coronavirus testing according to Gov. Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum says 30 of the 300 tests done in Cass County and sent out of state are back with one positive.

He did not know the county location of the person who tested positive as of his 4:00 PM press update on Monday.

Cass County has only previously reported one positive case of the coronavirus.

Burgum says there is now no delay in testing at the state lab and says there are plenty of supplies across the state. He says testing slowed down over the weekend but expects it to increase as the week gets going.

“I would not want anyone to become complacent to somehow think that North Dakota is geographically immune,” Burgum said.

Leaders are also working to make sure that essential workers have daycare. Burgum says the consideration of state financial support for daycare operators is under consideration.