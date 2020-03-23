West Fargo Teacher Does “CoronaRap”

Elementary teacher says he posted video online to make others smile

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sometimes during tough times, it’s the little things that can make someone smile.

That’s what one local teacher is hoping.

Derek Hutchinson is a fourth grade teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in West Fargo.

He switched the words of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X to fit the current situation where schools are closed and students are forced to learn from home.

Hutchinson posted the video to Facebook earlier today and it already has hundreds of shares and dozens of positive comments.

Click here for a link to the entire video on YouTube.