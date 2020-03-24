Six-Year-Old Girl Receives A Special Delivery On Her Birthday

Cora woke up to a dozen donuts at her doorstep.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Because of people quarantining and social distancing, Cora Kloeckner wasn’t able to have a birthday party surrounded by friends and family.

Her parents knew of her love for Sandy’s Donuts and wanted to do something special for her.

She says she was surprised when she opened the door and shared with us what has been her favorite donut so far.

“I felt happy and excited. Chocolate covered in white drizzle,” Cora says.

Cora’s plan for the rest of her birthday is to make a cake and make it as high as they can.