Law Enforcement Warns of Potentially Fatal Drug Making Rounds in Northern Minnesota

MINNESOTA–The Pine to Prairie and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Forces are warning the public of a potentially fatal drug being sold in northern Minnesota.

The drug task forces seized 160 grams of suspected fentanyl on Monday. They say the suspected fentanyl is a fine pink crystal being sold as heroin under the street name “Fire.”

The drug is reported to be extremely potent and potentially fatal to users. It has been linked to one fatal overdose and multiple non-fatal overdoses.

Law enforcement has made several arrests, but no charges have been filed yet.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is analyzing the drug.

Anyone with information about the drug is encouraged to contact law enforcement.